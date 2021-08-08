Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Youth held with 70 gm heroin in Kullu

A Special Investigation Team of Kullu Police arrested a youth and seized a consignment of 70 gm heroin from him near the Kullu Bus Stand in the district here.

ANI | Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 08-08-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 15:58 IST
Himachal Pradesh: Youth held with 70 gm heroin in Kullu
The police with the accused. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A Special Investigation Team of Kullu Police arrested a youth and seized a consignment of 70 gm heroin from him near the Kullu Bus Stand in the district here. The accused has been identified as Prabal Sharma, 28.

The police said that the Special Investigation Team was patrolling under Sadar Kullu police station on Saturday morning. On a tip-off to the police, the team checked an auto in Sarbari in which the youth was travelling and found that he was allegedly carrying about 70 kg heroin hidden in his bag. The bag carrying heroin was seized by the police immediately and the youth was arrested, police said. The accused is being questioned about such a massive consignment. He has been arrested and his remand will be obtained after producing him in court. (ANI)

