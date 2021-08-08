Naupada District Chief Veterinary Officer caught by vigilance sleuths in Odisha, cash of 2.27 lakh recovered

The Odisha Vigilance team on Sunday conducted raids at the office of Naupada Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO) following the seizure of unaccounted cash of Rs 2.77 lakh from his possession. The accused officer was allegedly carrying the unaccounted money to his home in Cuttack. Trilochan Dhal, Chief District Veterinary Officer of Nuapada was intercepted by Odisha Vigilance sleuths at Nuapada-Khariar Road, while he was going to Cuttack carrying illegal cash of Rs 2.27 lakh, told the officials.

The officials further added that during the search, Rs 50,000 was also recovered from his office. The total unaccounted cash of Rs 2.77 Lakh has been seized. A simultaneous search has been conducted at his government office residence at Naupada and his house at Cuttack. A team comprising of three DSP officers and other staff are investigating the matter. (ANI)

