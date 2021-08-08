SJVN’s 5 projects generate record 1,580 mn uniits in July

State-run SJVN Ltd's five projects, including renewable ones, generated 1,580 million units (MU) of power in July 2021, its chairman and managing director Nand Lal Sharma said.

Sharma made a visit to 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station and 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station inspected the operational activities of these projects, a SJVN statement said. The CMD stated that he is fully satisfied with the operational performance and informed that SJVN has set record of power generation from all its generating units including renewable projects in the month of July 2021 with 1,580 MU surpassing the previous record of 1,563 MU in July 2020.

Advertisement

In FY 2021, against total Design Energy of 8,700 MU, of its five power stations comprising of two hydro power stations in Himachal Pradesh, two wind power stations and one solar power station in Maharashtra and Gujarat it has established a new benchmark of generating 9,224 million units of energy.

Chairing review meeting attended by heads of power stations of NJHPS and RHPS, Sharma stated that the combined team efforts of the officials manning operation and maintenance of both the 'Flagship Power Stations' have enabled the company to carve out new milestones in power generation. Sharma stated that SJVN operates all of its power stations, with the highest level of competence of international standards. In-depth monitoring of systems with micro planning has enabled the mega power stations of SJVN to consistently exceed the Design Energy and highest machine availability. On August 2, 2021, NJHPS has generated highest single day generation of 39.397 MU and in July 2021 it registered highest monthly generation of 1216.565 MU. Likewise, Rampur Hydro Power Station also clocked in highest monthly power generation of 335.9057 MU in July 2021.

Sharing the future plans of SJVN, Sharma stated that the company has chartered blueprint of its journey which is manifested in its 'Shared Vision' i.e 5,000 MW by 2023, 12,000 MW by 2030 and 25,000 MW by 2040.

He said that SJVN is executing 27 projects in hydro, thermal, solar and wind sector in India, Nepal and Bhutan in which 6 are under operation, 8 are under construction and 13 projects are under survey and investigation. Expanding the horizon of its business vertical in renewable energy, SJVN has been entrusted with the responsibility of expeditious development of 880 MW Solar Park in Kaza in Spiti Valley by Government of Himachal Pradesh.

During his visit to 1,500 MW NJHPS, Sharma inaugurated a physiotherapy centre at Project Hospital, Jhakri.

On the occasion, Sharma stated SJVN has always been conscious of its social obligations toward betterment of the people living in the vicinity of its projects and in NJHPS an expenditure of Rs 68.77 crore has been incurred till date for developmental and welfare activities for the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)