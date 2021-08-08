Three new farm laws welcomed by many States: Union Minister

Hyderabad, Aug 8 (PTI): The three new farm laws introduced by the Central government have been welcomed in many States across the country, Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba said here on Sunday.

The laws are definitely beneficial to farmers, he told reporters.

Under the new laws, the agricultural sector would see a lot of investments and farmers can sell their produce anywhere at good prices, said the Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers and New and Renewable Energy.

Asked about the protests by farmers (from Punjab and Haryana) demanding the repeal of the laws, the Minister said, ''All farmers of the country have accepted, welcomed the three farm laws and given suggestions. It is their (protesting farmers) mindset (on laws) and leave it to them.'' AccordingtotheMinister, most States have welcomed the laws and farmers would benefit from them.

The government has maintained that the laws would boost farmers' income by bringing in investment, modern practices and allow them to sell their produce anywhere across the country at the best prices.

For the benefit of farmers and towards doubling their income by 2022, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated several measures,said Khuba.

As part of the measures, the Central government is reviving five fertiliser plants that were closed and they include the one at Ramagundam in Telangana, he said.

With the revival of the five plants having a production capacity of 12.7 LMT per annum, urea production would rise in the country by 2022 and bring down imports, the Minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)