Left Menu

Three new farm laws welcomed by many States: Union Minister

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-08-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 19:04 IST
Three new farm laws welcomed by many States: Union Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Aug 8 (PTI): The three new farm laws introduced by the Central government have been welcomed in many States across the country, Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba said here on Sunday.

The laws are definitely beneficial to farmers, he told reporters.

Under the new laws, the agricultural sector would see a lot of investments and farmers can sell their produce anywhere at good prices, said the Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers and New and Renewable Energy.

Asked about the protests by farmers (from Punjab and Haryana) demanding the repeal of the laws, the Minister said, ''All farmers of the country have accepted, welcomed the three farm laws and given suggestions. It is their (protesting farmers) mindset (on laws) and leave it to them.'' AccordingtotheMinister, most States have welcomed the laws and farmers would benefit from them.

The government has maintained that the laws would boost farmers' income by bringing in investment, modern practices and allow them to sell their produce anywhere across the country at the best prices.

For the benefit of farmers and towards doubling their income by 2022, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated several measures,said Khuba.

As part of the measures, the Central government is reviving five fertiliser plants that were closed and they include the one at Ramagundam in Telangana, he said.

With the revival of the five plants having a production capacity of 12.7 LMT per annum, urea production would rise in the country by 2022 and bring down imports, the Minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021