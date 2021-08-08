Rameshwar Teli launches ONGC supported handicraft project 'Ujjwal Abahan'

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Rameswar Teli virtually launched 3rd ONGC handicraft project 'Ujjwal Abahan' on August 6. The ONGC supported Assam Handloom project will support and train over a hundred artisans of Bhatiapar of Sivasagar, Assam in Hathkharga handicraft. This project is in line with the government's observance of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" , under which ONGC has earlier launched two projects supporting the indigenous handicrafts of the country. Observing India's 75th year of independence, PSUs under the Petroleum and natural gas ministry have undertaken 75 projects to be supported to commemorate each year of Independence. Among the 75 projects, ONGC is supporting 15 projects, which will be implemented by 15 August 2022. The third initiative of ONGC is part of the first phase in which the energy major will unveil five projects.

Petroleum Minister Teli said that the Assam Handloom project is worth over 26 lakh rupees and he expressed confidence that it will substantially benefit the local weavers, subsequently, boost the rural economy. Teli noted that technological development is the key to increasing productivity through these projects. He expressed optimism that the example set by ONGC will lead other PSUs to come forward and help such beneficial schemes in the country.

"It is commendable that ONGC through this unique CSR project is supporting handicraft and generating employment in rural areas. The skill-based training included in the projects is a major leap towards empowering underprivileged people of the country," said Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor. "It is a matter of pride and honour to host such Cooperate Social Responsibility project as a part of the government's celebration of the 75th year of Independence. ONGC has always been supporting local communities in and around its operational areas and will continue to do so," said ONGC Co-MD Subhash Kumar. (ANI)

