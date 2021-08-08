Left Menu

COVID-19: Kerala records 18,607 fresh infections, 93 deaths

Kerala recorded 18,607 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the state health department said in a bulletin.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 08-08-2021 19:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala recorded 18,607 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the state health department said in a bulletin. With 93 more deaths, the COVID death toll of the state rose to 17,747.

At present, there are 1,76,572 active cases in Kerala. A test positivity rate of 13.87 per cent was recorded out of 1,34,196 samples tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 20,108 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours and cumulative recoveries in the state now stand at 33,57,687.

The Kerala government had recently revised its COVID- restrictions and decided to ease weekend lockdown, confining it to a single day in the week, i.e Sunday. It has also allowed shops and other establishments to operate for six days a week from August 11. The state government has also replaced the test positivity rate (TPR) with a weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) to decide which area to be put under the strictest clamp-down.

Triple lockdown curbs have been imposed on localities with the high spread of the virus and only essential services will be allowed into the micro containment zones. The state health department is set to launch a month-long intensive drive from Monday to ramp up vaccination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

