Left Menu

Sports Ministry will fulfill needs of players for Olympic Games in future: Nisith Pramanik

The Sports Ministry will fulfill the smallest of needs of sportspersons and provide them world-class infrastructure in the Olympic Games in the future, said Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State for Sports, as the Tokyo Olympics 2020 came to an end on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 21:09 IST
Sports Ministry will fulfill needs of players for Olympic Games in future: Nisith Pramanik
Union Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Ministry will fulfill the smallest of needs of sportspersons and provide them world-class infrastructure in the Olympic Games in the future, said Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State for Sports, as the Tokyo Olympics 2020 came to an end on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, he said, "In future Olympic Games also, the Sports Ministry will fulfill the smallest of needs of sportspersons and will provide them world-class infrastructure."

Lauding the efforts of the Indian contingents that participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, he said that they have created history. India's medals tally was opened by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu after she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category on the first day of the Olympics.

Following the suit, Bajrang (bronze), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team (bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) also won medals in the Tokyo Games, which commenced on July 23. "Olympics had started so brilliantly that already we were sure that victory will be great because on the first day we witnessed Mirabai Chanu winning. In the days that followed, daughters and sons of India made the country proud," he said.

"I think that golden history will be written on Olympics 2020 and the pages of this history will have the names of all players in golden letters," Pramanik added. A day before the Tokyo Olympics came to end, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged a gold medal for the country on Saturday and as a result, India registered its first-ever gold in athletics at the Games.

"The way Neeraj Chopra brought a gold medal; it is a big achievement in itself for India. Neeraj Chopra can become a role model and an inspiration for the young generation who aspire to bring laurels to the country and establish themselves in the world of sports," said the Pramanik, who is also the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs. He further expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur for encouraging the sportpersons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021