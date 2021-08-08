Left Menu

Telangana has ample fertilizer stock, no shortage: Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Bhagwanth Khuba on Sunday visited Ramagundhma Fertilizers and Chemical Limited factory at Ramagundam and after a review said that Telangana has ample stock of fertilizers and there was no shortage.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-08-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 21:28 IST
Union Minister bhagawnth Khuba (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Bhagwanth Khuba on Sunday visited Ramagundhma Fertilizers and Chemical Limited factory at Ramagundam and after a review said that Telangana has ample stock of fertilizers and there was no shortage. While speaking to ANI, Khuba informed that since its inception in March of last year the factory has been able to produce nearly about 12.7 metric tonnes of urea every year.

"As of today Telangana has urea stock of 3,80,000 metric tonnes available, and 45,000 metric tonnes of DAP, 3,29,00 metric tonnes of NPK and 55,690 metric tonnes of MOP are currently available in the state of Telangana for the farmers here in the state," he added. The Telangana Government, the minister said is ensuring that all farmers receive required fertilizers as per their requirements and added that the request for further Fertilizers will be fulfilled by the Central Government very soon. (ANI)

