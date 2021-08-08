Left Menu

Delhi schools to partially reopen for classes 10, 12 from tomorrow

Schools in Delhi will partially resume from Monday for classes 10 and 12, according to an order by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 21:47 IST
Delhi schools to partially reopen for classes 10, 12 from tomorrow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Schools in Delhi will partially resume from Monday for classes 10 and 12, according to an order by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday. Students of classes 10 and 12 are permitted to visit their schools for admission related work including counselling/guidance and practical activities related to board exams.

In this regard, the Directorate of Education will issue appropriate guidelines to ensure that COVID appropriate protocols are followed and children's safety is ensured. Earlier on July 28, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had asked for feedback from parents, students, teachers and principals for a decision on reopening educational institutions in the national capital.

After a ravaging Covid wave in April-May, Delhi has been witnessing a downward trend in cases. As per state's health bulletin issued on Sunday, 66 new COVID-19 cases, 95 recoveries and zero deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 0.10 per cent. The death toll reached 25,066 and the case fatality rate currently is at 5.93 per cent. The number of active cases in Delhi now stands at 536 while the cumulative caseload has mounted to 14,36,761. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021