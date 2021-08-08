Left Menu

Man held for raping minor in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

A man has been arrested by Rajasthan police for allegedly raping a minor.

Police personnel with accused Somesh Nayak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A man has been arrested by Rajasthan police for allegedly raping a minor. "A complaint was filed by the victim's brother on August 6. He said that the incident took place on August 3," said Bhagwan Sahai Meena, Circle Inspector (CI) Chirawa police station.

According to the police officer, the accused Somesh Nayak is a resident of Nizampura. "He was arrested within 24 hours after the complaint was filed," Meena added.

As per the complaint filed by the victim's brother, the police officer said that his brother reached the house and tried to open the door, but failed because it was closed from inside. "When the accused had barged into the house, the girl was alone," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

