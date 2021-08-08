Left Menu

Vice Presidents greets the nation on eve of anniversary of Quit India Movement

Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu greeted the nation on the eve of the anniversary of Quit India Movement Day on Sunday.

Updated: 08-08-2021
Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu greeted the nation on the eve of the anniversary of Quit India Movement Day on Sunday. "I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the anniversary of Quit India Movement Day. The movement started with Gandhiji exhorting the countrymen with his powerful slogan, 'do or die' which infused new energy into our independence movement and eventually forced the British to leave India in 1947," the Vice President said.

"On this occasion, let us remember the countless sacrifices made by the brave people of India who participated in the Quit India Movement to free India from colonial rule. Let us also dedicate ourselves to eradicate poverty, illiteracy, inequality, corruption, and social evils like casteism, communalism, and gender discrimination from India," he added. The Vice President said, "We must remember that despite all the differences in the way we dress, the language we speak, or the religion we practice, we are all Indians first and we should be proud of that".

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy inaugurated an exhibition to mark the 79th anniversary of the 'Quit India Movement' at the National Archives of India in New Delhi today. (ANI)

