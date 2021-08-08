Left Menu

Haryana Minister Anil Vij meets parents of gold medallist Neeraj Chopra

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday met the family of Javeline thrower Neeraj Chopra, who became the first Indian to win gold in athletics at the Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | Panipat (Haryana) | Updated: 08-08-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 22:31 IST
Haryana Minister Anil Vij meets parents of gold medallist Neeraj Chopra
Haryana Health Minister, Anil Vij with the familty of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday met the family of Javeline thrower Neeraj Chopra, who became the first Indian to win gold in athletics at the Tokyo Olympics. The family expressed gratitude to Anil Vij for boosting the morale of the sportsperson and creating a better environment for the players.

Earlier, the Haryana government has announced a cash reward of Rs six crore and a class I category job to Neeraj Chopra. Neeraj Chopra on Saturday threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at the Olympics.

He began his quest for a medal with a massive throw of 87.03 meters and was leading the pack after the end of the first attempt. He bettered it with the second throw of 87.58m. While he wasn't able to improve any further, it was enough to get him the coveted medal. He is now the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in individual events. (ANI)

