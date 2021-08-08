Left Menu

Decomposed body found in Delhi's Geeta Colony

A body in a completely decomposed situation was found in east Delhi's Geeta Colony on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 23:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A body in a completely decomposed situation was found in east Delhi's Geeta Colony on Sunday. The police received a call at 12:28 pm about a body in Geeta Colony. As per the police, the deceased seems to have died around 15 days back.

The legs and sculls were found separated, the police said. The identification of the deceased is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

