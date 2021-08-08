Decomposed body found in Delhi's Geeta Colony

A body in a completely decomposed situation was found in east Delhi's Geeta Colony on Sunday. The police received a call at 12:28 pm about a body in Geeta Colony. As per the police, the deceased seems to have died around 15 days back.

The legs and sculls were found separated, the police said. The identification of the deceased is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

