Odd News Roundup: Hungarians grab their partners in nation's wife-carrying contest
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Hungarians grab their partners in nation's wife-carrying contest
Some 40 Hungarian husbands, with their wives on their backs, clambered over rough terrain on Saturday in the nation's second wife-carrying contest. A previous race in October attracted only a dozen couples.
