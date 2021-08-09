Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Hungarians grab their partners in nation's wife-carrying contest

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Hungarians grab their partners in nation's wife-carrying contest

Some 40 Hungarian husbands, with their wives on their backs, clambered over rough terrain on Saturday in the nation's second wife-carrying contest. A previous race in October attracted only a dozen couples.

