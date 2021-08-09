Left Menu

Top aide to New York's Governor Cuomo resigns amid his harassment scandal

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2021 08:06 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 08:06 IST
A senior aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Sunday in the wake of a state attorney general's report that the governor sexually harassed 11 women.

Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor, issued a statement on Sunday night. "Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented colleagues on behalf of our state," her statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

