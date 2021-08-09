Left Menu

Priest perform special aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple on third Monday of Sawan month

On the occasion of the third Monday of 'Sawan' month, priests performed special aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

ANI | Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-08-2021 09:26 IST
Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of the third Monday of 'Sawan' month, priests performed special aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. On the third Monday of the month of Sawan, special aarti was done here without devotees. The priests also wore masks and ensured social distancing as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

"A special aarti was done for devotees. We pray that Lord Mahakaleshwar keeps everyone safe amid the COVID crisis," says a priest. The temple committee has fixed timing for devotes and they are only allowed to visit the temple from 5:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 7 pm to 9 pm. As per the rules, only those who have a vaccine certificate are allowed inside the temple premises.

Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe. While Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year, Mondays during this particular month are considered highly significant and auspicious. The festival is celebrated predominantly in the North Indian states.

It is believed that on 'sawan ke somwar' (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples. This year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic the annual Kanwar Yatra, which is usually undertaken in the month of Sawan, has also been cancelled. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

