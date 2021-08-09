Left Menu

Devotees gather at Delhi's Gauri Shankar temple to celebrate third Monday of Sawan

A large number of devotees thronged the Gauri Shankar temple in the Chandni Chowk area of Delhi today to offer prayers on the third Monday of 'Sawan' (Shravan) month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 09:53 IST
Devotees gather at Delhi's Gauri Shankar temple to celebrate third Monday of Sawan
People gathered outside Gauri Shankar temple in Chandni Chowk (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A large number of devotees thronged the Gauri Shankar temple in the Chandni Chowk area of Delhi today to offer prayers on the third Monday of 'Sawan' (Shravan) month. The temple witnessed a huge gathering and the devotees offered prayers while following precautionary measures against Coronavirus.

The religious places in Delhi opened for worshippers on June 8 after two-and-half months lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19 in the city. The devotees were seen offering milk, water, Bilva leaves, fruits, ghee, and flowers to Lord Shiva.

Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It holds great significance for devotees of Lord Shiva, who is the Supreme Lord, the creator, protector, and destroyer of the universe according to Hindu religious beliefs. During this month, the devotees observe fasts on Mondays which are considered to be particularly auspicious days of the month. Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year and the Mondays of this month are especially significant with the whole month being dedicated to the lord. The festival is celebrated predominantly in North India.

This year Sawan started on July 25 and will end on August 22. Four Mondays fall during this period- July 26, August 2, August 9, and August 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021