PM announces appointment of Governor-General Designate

“These appointments are an important formal step in the process of Dame Cindy’s becoming the next Governor-General,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 09-08-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 10:34 IST
Dame Cindy Kiro was announced as Governor-General Designate on 24 May 2021 and will be sworn in as Governor-General on 21 October. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today announced that The Queen has approved the appointment of Dame Cindy Kiro, Governor-General Designate, as an Additional Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit and as an Additional Companion of the Queen's Service Order.

"As I said when I welcomed her appointment, we are privileged to have someone of Dame Cindy's mana and standing accept the role. I know she will bring her considerable experience and passion to the role for all New Zealanders," Jacinda Ardern said.

Dame Cindy Kiro was announced as Governor-General Designate on 24 May 2021 and will be sworn in as Governor-General on 21 October.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

