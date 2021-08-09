Left Menu

Tata to market Odisha's Koraput Coffee

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-08-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 12:16 IST
Tata to market Odisha's Koraput Coffee
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Coffee has decided to market the beans produced in tribal-dominated Koraput district of Odisha across the country and abroad, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said.

Appreciating the effort of Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation of Odisha Ltd (TDCCOL), Patnaik said that Tata Coffee will procure the produce from Koraput and market it by maintaining its uniqueness without tampering with its quality or flavour.

He said that the move will lead to prosperity among coffee farmers in the district.

The chief minister praised Sulochana Khar of Kasampadar village for her contribution towards the expansion of coffee farming in the district. Khar has been a source of inspiration for others as a successful coffee farmer who has sold over 200 kg of beans to TDCCOL, Patnaik said.

The state government has granted 46,000 acres of forest land under Forest Rights Act to tribals till June this year for coffee plantation, an official said.

In the 2020-21 fiscal, the TDCCOL had collected 28,790 kg of coffee beans from 193 farmers in the district.

The state government is targeting to bring another 80 hectares of land under coffee plantation and has imparted skill-enhancement training to farmers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021