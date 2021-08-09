2018 Blind Cricket World Cup winning team member works as labourer in Gujarat's Navsari

Left Menu

Naresh Tumda, who was part of the team that helped India lift the Blind Cricket World Cup in 2018, has been forced to sell vegetables and do labour work due to COVID-19 induced lockdown in Gujarat's Navsari.

ANI | Navsari (Gujarat) | Updated: 09-08-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 12:30 IST
2018 Blind Cricket World Cup Winner Naresh Tumda doing labour work in Gujarat's Navsari. Image Credit: ANI
Naresh Tumda, who was part of the team that helped India lift the Blind Cricket World Cup in 2018, has been forced to sell vegetables and do labour work due to COVID-19 induced lockdown in Gujarat's Navsari. Naresh Tumda, a blind cricketer from Gujarat's Navsari, was part of the playing XI of the World Cup-winning team. They played the final against Pakistan in Dubai.

"I earn Rs 250 a day by doing labour work. I have requested Chief Minister thrice for a job but didn't get a reply. I urge the government to give me a job so that I can take care of my family," he said. He further said that when we came back to Delhi after winning the World Cup, everyone appreciated it. We met Union Ministers and President Ram Nath Kovind.

"When we won the World Cup I was very happy and thought I will get a job but till now I didn't get the job. I urge Prime Minister to provide a job for my livelihood," he added. Tumda, a young talented cricketer who has been struggling with basic needs urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide him with a job for livelihood.

Defending Champions, India beat Pakistan by two wickets in the finals at the Sharjah Stadium in UAE. India continued their champion streak as they managed to win the close contest with one over to spare. Pakistan batted first and scored 307 in 40 overs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

