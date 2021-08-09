Srinagar to get International Rugby ground under PMDP: J-K Sports Council

Jammu and Kashmir government is constructing an international Rugby ground in Srinagar under Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) programme, said J-K Sports Council on Monday. "It is the mandate of J-K Sports Council to develop sports infrastructure to involve maximum youth in sports and channelise their energy in the right direction. We have 52 disciplines and we cater to each one of them according to the needs of people," said Dr Zaffar Iqbal, Chief Accounts Officer, J-K Sports Council.

"We have two projects going on right now. One of them is a hockey turf being constructed under the Khelo India programme of the Central Government and the other one is a Rugby ground that will be constructed under Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) programme," he added. "This will be India's first international Rugby ground. It is being developed collectively by Rayzon Global and J-K sports council. We are done with half of the work and the other half will be done within a month or two after which an international turf will be developed here, said Shubham Sinha, Project Manager of Rayzon Global.

Sinha also informed that the ground will be approved by the international governing body of the sport, World Rugby. "It is a very good step taken by the government. Kashmir has a lot of talent. This ground will boost the sport here and will develop the interest of people in Rugby," said a local.

"This ground will help players at the grassroots level so that they can improve and represent the country at the international level. The government should work at the district level and construct more of such grounds to boost different games," said another local. Meanwhile, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J-K, laid the foundation stone for the ground on October 11, 2020. (ANI)

