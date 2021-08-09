Left Menu

Adityanath govt cannot hide 'plight' of farmers by giving full page ads: Priyanka Gandhi

Attacking the Uttar Pradesh government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said it cannot hide the plight of farmers by giving full page advertisements and asked what it had done about the black agri laws.The Congress general secretarys attack came over a media report on a farmer allegedly committing suicide in Pichaura village under Kanpur Dehat after his crops were ruined due to floods in the village.Farmers are the soul of this country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 14:54 IST
Adityanath govt cannot hide 'plight' of farmers by giving full page ads: Priyanka Gandhi
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Attacking the Uttar Pradesh government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Monday said it cannot hide the ''plight'' of farmers by giving full-page advertisements and asked what it had done about the ''black Agri laws''.

The Congress general secretary's attack came over a media report on a farmer allegedly committing suicide in Pichaura village under Kanpur Dehat after his crops were ruined due to floods in the village.

''Farmers are the soul of this country. The UP government cannot hide the plight of the farmers by giving full-page advertisements. Tell me what did you do -- Concerning stray cattle? Compensation for crop loss? Payment of sugarcane dues? About black agri laws? Regarding inflation and the price of electricity?'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders since November last year in protest against the three laws. Out of them, a small group of 200 farmers is now staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi after getting special permission.

Congress and several other Opposition parties are demanding a repeal of the farm laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021