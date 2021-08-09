Left Menu

Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized in J-K, Major terror attack averted: BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation along with Rashtriya Rifles and the state police on Monday averted a major terrorist strike before Independence Day by seizing a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a hideout in J&K's Poonch.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-08-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 15:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation along with Rashtriya Rifles and the state police on Monday averted a major terrorist strike before Independence Day by seizing a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a hideout in J&K's Poonch. Two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines, one Chinese pistol, 10 pistol magazines, one Set I-Com, four Chinese grenades, four non-electric detonators, nine electric detonators, 15 fuze detonators of Chinese grenades with levers, 16 Cordex, 257 round AK-47 ammunition, 68 round 9 mm Chinese ammunition, 23 rounds 7.65 mm ammunition, two mobile phones (Nokia), 12 battery mobile chargers and two nine-volt batteries were seized in the operation, said the BSF.

The cache of arms and ammunition was seized in a forested area near village Sangad under Mendhar Police Station in Poonch. "On August 9, on specific input, a joint operation of BSF was launched with Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group (SOG) Poonch in the forest area at Sangad, Poonch. During search ops the following recovery was made," the BSF said.

The recovery of such a huge cache of arms and ammunition is significant at a time when there is a high alert of threat across the country ahead of Independence Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

