Delhi's active Covid-19 caseload drops to 498, lowest this year

After Delhi reported 76 fresh COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the active caseload of the national capital has declined to 498, the lowest this year. The national capital also recorded 39 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death, according to the health bulletin issued on Monday.

With newly reported infections, Delhi's Covid tally has reached 14,36,800 while the positivity rate stands at 0.08 per cent. Overall, recoveries have climbed to 14,11,235 while the death toll has mounted to 25,067. The case fatality rate now stands at 1.74 per cent.

Advertisement

In the last 24 hours, a total of 46,447 tests were conducted. This is comparatively less than the total tests conducted on Sunday. However, cumulatively 2,42,68,783 have been conducted in the national capital so far.

As many as 1,06,86,612 cumulative beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far, out of which 11,099 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year, while on April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)