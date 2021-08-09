Total 433 clusters approved under revamped SFURTI scheme: Rane

As many as 433 clusters have been approved to benefit about 2.5 lakh artisans since 2014 under the revamped Scheme of Funds for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI), Parliament was informed on Monday.

The MSME ministry is implementing the scheme across the country with the view to organizing traditional industries and artisans into clusters to make them competitive and help increase their income.

''Under the revamped SFURTI scheme, since 2014, 433 clusters have been approved to benefit about 2.5 lakh artisans,'' MSME Minister Narayan Rane said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha. In a separate reply, he said under Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), about 7.06 lakh micro-units have been assisted with a subsidy of Rs 16,847 crore and employing about 58 lakh youths, as of July 31, 2021.

The scheme was launched in 2008. The ministry is implementing PMEGP, a program aimed at generating self-employment opportunities through the establishment of micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector by helping traditional artisans and unemployed youth in rural and urban areas. Under the scheme, beneficiaries can avail of loans of up to Rs 25 lakh in the manufacturing sector and Rs 10 lakh in the service sector, with a margin money (MM) subsidy of 15-35 percent for different categories.

In another reply, the minister said that to date, 1,53,759 bee boxes have been distributed to 15,495 trained beneficiaries in the country, under the Honey Mission program.

The program was launched during 2017-18 and is being implemented to promote beekeeping activities and provide self-sustaining employment opportunities among farmers, tribal people, and unemployed youth in rural India, especially in economically backward and remote areas. Under the program, beneficiaries are provided with bee boxes, live bee colonies, tool kits, and training.

