CAS Bhadauria visits Air Force Central Accounts Office to mark Platinum Jubilee

AFCAO has its origins as the ‘Royal Accts Base’ and was formed in 1945 at Bombay.

Updated: 09-08-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 17:31 IST
CAS Bhadauria visits Air Force Central Accounts Office to mark Platinum Jubilee
To mark the occasion, a ‘Special Day Cover’ was released in coordination with Army Postal Service.  Image Credit: Twitter(@IAF_MCC)
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) visited Air Force Central Accounts Office (AFCAO) on 09 Aug 21 to commemorate its Platinum Jubilee year. To mark the occasion, a 'Special Day Cover' was released in coordination with Army Postal Service.

AFCAO, the apex accounting office of the Indian Air Force is responsible for centralised disbursement of Pay and Allowances of all ranks of IAF besides maintaining their Ledger Accounts, Provident Fund Accounts and release of other benefits till retirement.

AFCAO has its origins as the 'Royal Accts Base' and was formed in 1945 at Bombay. It moved to Madras in 1946 and thereafter to New Delhi in 1947.

AFCAO has been at the forefront of adapting new technologies and has been consistently enhancing the morale of Air Force Personnel through prompt accounting solutions, in turn strengthening the operational capability of the Indian Air Force.

For its excellent contribution in "Ops Support Role" during the year 2020, AFCAO has been commended by the 'Chief of the Air Staff-Unit Citation'.

(With Inputs from PIB)

