13 states have approved, notified dedicated EV policies: Gurjar

As many as 13 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Karnataka, have approved or notified dedicated policies to promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), Parliament was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar said that as per information received from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the battery is an important part of electric vehicles and it is estimated that battery price is around 30-40 per cent of the vehicle price.

''Thirteen states (Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Gujarat, West Bengal) have approved/notified dedicated EV policies to promote adoption of electric vehicles,'' he said.

In a separate reply, he said the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020 is a national mission document providing the vision and the road map for the faster adoption of electric vehicles and their manufacturing in the country.

''This plan was designed to enhance national fuel security, to provide affordable and environment-friendly transportation, and to enable the Indian automotive industry to achieve global manufacturing leadership,'' he added.

