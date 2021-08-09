Left Menu

10.5L street lights to be replaced by LED to save 185 million units of power per year: Kerala CM

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 09-08-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 17:34 IST
To save 185 million units of electricity and Rs 80 crore in power bills of local bodies every year, 10.5 lakh street lights would be replaced, under the government's 'Nilav' project, with energy-efficient LED bulbs at a cost of Rs 298 crore, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

'Nilav', which means moonlight in Malayalam, is the Kerala government's energy conservation initiative which also aims to reduce carbon emissions by 165 kilotons per year, according to the CM's Facebook post.

The CM said the project was entering its second phase after replacing around 2 lakh traditional street lights with energy-efficient and eco-friendly LED bulbs as part of the first phase of operations which was implemented in 446 areas under local self-government institutions.

In total, 10.5 lakh street lights would be replaced, he said.

Vijayan claimed, in his post, that the project would help save 185 million units of electricity and Rs 80 crore in power bills of local bodies every year.

He said it was also estimated that the project, which costs Rs 298 crore and is being funded by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), could also reduce mercury contamination of soil by 10.5 kg bringing down carbon emissions.

