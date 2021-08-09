Left Menu

Govt to set up ‘Indian Institute of Heritage’ at Noida

This information was given by the Minister for Culture, Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

This would be a standalone Institution of its type in the country. Image Credit: indiaculture.nic.in
The government has decided to set up the 'Indian Institute of Heritage' at Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar. This will impact higher education and research in the fields related to rich Indian heritage and its conservation. Indian Institute of Heritage would offer Masters and PhD courses in History of Arts, Conservation, Museology, Archival Studies, Archaeology, Preventives Conservation, Epigraphy and Numismatics, Manuscriptology etc. as well as conservation training facilities to in-service employees and the students of the Indian Institute of Heritage.

The Institute is being set up as Deemed to be University by integrating Institute of Archaeology (Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology), School of Archival Studies under National Archives of India, New Delhi, the National Research Laboratory for Conservation of Cultural Property (NRLC), Lucknow, National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology (NMICHM) and Academic Wing of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi. These shall become various schools of Institute.

Indian Institute of Heritage will be a world-class university that would focus on the conservation and research in India's rich tangible heritage while offering research, development and dissemination of knowledge, excellence in the education of its students and activities associated with a heritage that contributes to the cultural, scientific and economic life of India. This would be a standalone Institution of its type in the country.

This information was given by the Minister for Culture, Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)

