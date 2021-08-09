Left Menu

At least 10 killed after truck rams into huts in Gujarat's Amreli

At least 10 people including two children died after a truck rammed into the huts in Gujarat's Amreli on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday

ANI | Amreli (Gujarat) | Updated: 09-08-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 17:45 IST
At least 10 killed after truck rams into huts in Gujarat's Amreli
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 10 people including two children died after a truck rammed into the huts in Gujarat's Amreli on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday The truck driver fell asleep for a moment and that led to this incident. The truck was going from Rajkot to Jafrabad in Amreli district when the accident took place, said Amreli Superintendent of Police Nirlipt Rai.

The Truck driver has been arrested and the bodies have been sent to the hospital for postmortem, the official said. The deceased has been identified as Vikram Rathod (35), Narshi Sankhla (60), Navghan Sankhla (65), Hemraj Solanki (37), Lakshmi Sankhla (30), Sukan Sakhla (13) Puja Sankhla (8), and Lala Rathod (20).

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and instructed the district administration officials to provide all the necessary help to the victims and has also announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the victims of the accident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

