J-K: BJP Sarpanch Gulam Rasool Dar, wife shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag

Ghulam Rasool Dar, a BJP sarpanch along with his wife, was on Monday shot dead by unidentified gunmen in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-08-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 17:48 IST
Visuals from the spot, deferred by unspecified time. Image Credit: ANI
Ghulam Rasool Dar, a BJP sarpanch along with his wife, was on Monday shot dead by unidentified gunmen in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. Following the attack, the couple was rushed to hospital where they succumbed to injuries, confirmed Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Altaf Thakur.

J-K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and said that the perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice soon. "I strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack on Sarpanch GH Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo of Redwani Bala, Kulgam. This is an act of cowardice and perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this time of grief," Sinha said.

Terming the killing as "barbaric and cowardly", BJP's Altaf Thakur said: "Attacking and killing innocent people will lead to nowhere and the acts reflect the frustration on part of the terrorists." Thakur also urged the police to nab the attackers and hand them stern punishments. Unidentified gunmen fired on Dar, the district president of Bharatiya Janata Party's Kisan Morcha and his wife.

"The cowards of Pakistan, in a terrorist attack, have killed BJP's Gulam Rasool Dar and his wife, Jawhara Banoo. Dar is the same person who very happily unfurled the Indian flag on August 5, on the occasion of revocation of Kashmir's special status," Ravinder Raina, BJP's President J-K said. Mehbooba Mufti, President Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) has also condoled the death of the couple. "Extremely sorry to hear that BJP District President and his wife have been shot dead by militants today. My condolences to their families and loved ones," she tweeted.

Former chief minister and National Conference President tweeted, "I unequivocally condemn the assassination of Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife. They join a long list of mainstream politicians killed for their political beliefs. My condolences to his family and colleagues. May Allah grant the departed place in Jannat." (ANI)

