Left Menu

No cases of infiltration reported at Indo-China border this year: Defence Ministry

No cases of infiltration have been reported at Indo-China border this year, informed the Ministry of Defence on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 18:16 IST
No cases of infiltration reported at Indo-China border this year: Defence Ministry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

No cases of infiltration have been reported at Indo-China border this year, informed the Ministry of Defence on Monday. The Ministry's response came as the reply to the unstarred question in Rajya sabha.

As per the report of Security Forces/Ministry of Home Affairs, at Indo-Pakistan Border, the number of infiltration attempts was 33, 11 infiltrators were killed and 20 infiltrators were apprehended during 2021 (till June 30, 2021). At Indo-Bangladesh Border, there were 441 infiltration attempts, 740 infiltrators were apprehended while one infiltrator was killed.

Ministry of Defence further informed that 11 illegal infiltrators along Indo-Nepal Border have been apprehended in this year (till June 30, 2021). "No cases of infiltration have been reported at Indo-China Border," said the Defence Ministry.

"At the Indo-Myanmar Border, post-military coup which came into effect from February 1, 2021, 8,486 Myanmar nationals/refugees crossed over into India, out of which 5,796 were pushed back and 2,690 are still in India. Infiltrators apprehended by the Border Guarding Forces are handed over to the concerned state police," according to Defence Ministry statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021