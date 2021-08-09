Odd News Roundup: Hungarians grab their partners in nation's wife-carrying contest
Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Hungarians grab their partners in nation's wife-carrying contest
Advertisement
Some 40 Hungarian husbands, with their wives on their backs, clambered over rough terrain on Saturday in the nation's second wife-carrying contest. A previous race in October attracted only a dozen couples.
Also Read: Hungarian election panel clears questions of referendum on LGBT issues -website
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungarian
Advertisement