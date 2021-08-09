IOC launches app-based doorstep diesel delivery services along with Humsafar India, Okara Fuelogics

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), in collaboration with app-based doorstep diesel delivery services provider Humsafar India and Okara Fuelogics, has started providing such services in Mumbai and adjoining areas, a statement said on Monday.

IOC has joined hands with Humsafar, which had earlier announced its partnership with transport and logistics firm Okara to offer these services in Maharashtra, it stated.

Together, the two companies aim to launch doorstep diesel delivery services in various cities, including Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Navi Mumbai, Solapur, and many other cities of the state.

''The main aim of launching this service in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, JNPT, Panvel, and Bhiwandi is to ease the lives of the end-consumers without the hassles of diesel procurement,'' said Rajesh Singh, chief general manager (Maharashtra office) of Indian Oil Corporation, at the launch of the service.

He added that this government-approved doorstep diesel delivery system is the new-age concept of effective distribution of diesel. ''It allows fuel start-ups to maintain quality and create the availability of fuel for the consumers.'' Earlier, the bulk consumers of the diesel had to procure it from retail outlets in barrels which used to cause a lot of spillages and dead mileage in every procurement, he said.

Singh added, ''The introduction of doorstep diesel delivery will solve many such problems, and it will provide diesel to bulk consumers in the most legal manner.'' The system will hugely benefit the agricultural sector, hospitals, housing societies, heavy machinery facilities, mobile towers, and much more, he stated.

Both Humsafar and Okara are exploring more areas of cooperation, including diversifying into the recently opened 'CNG Door Delivery' and other innovative solutions to help bring fuel to various market segments, said Okara Group Director Ramandeep Singh.

''We plan to expand our diesel at doorstep services to Goa, Karnataka, and Gujarat,'' he said.

Humsafar Director and co-founder Sanya Goel said, ''Our alliance with Okara Group aims to provide doorstep diesel delivery services in Maharashtra and help entities like housing societies, industries as well as malls, with a regular supply of diesel.'' Goel added that it saves customers the hassle of transporting large amounts of diesel from petrol stations to their desired location. ''This would also cut down the unsafe practices of transporting fuel and will help ensure a highly secure mode of transport by Humsafar dependable delivery dispensers.'' PTI IAS HRS hrs

