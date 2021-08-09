Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow retreat as oil slump hits energy stocks

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 19:10 IST
The S&P 500 and the Dow retreated from record highs moments after the open on Monday as energy stocks tumbled on the back of a 4% slump in crude prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.23% at 09:34 a.m. ET after opening higher by 21.16 points, or 0.06%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.08% after rising 0.03% at the opening bell.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.13% at the opening bell, and was last up 0.10%.

