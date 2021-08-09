Left Menu

Andhra Police launches probe after suspended cop allegedly stabs to death Kurnool reporter

Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday has ordered an investigation into the death of a local reporter who was allegedly stabbed to death after he reportedly exposed the corruption of a police constable.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 09-08-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 20:15 IST
Andhra Police launches probe after suspended cop allegedly stabs to death Kurnool reporter
Andhra Pradesh DGP orders for an investigation into the matter of murder of a reporter in the Kurnool district. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday has ordered an investigation into the death of a local reporter who was allegedly stabbed to death after he reportedly exposed the corruption of a police constable. DGP Gautam Sawang today ordered a probe into the case of the death of Kesav who worked for a local YouTube channel in Nandyal town of Kurnool district and was allegedly killed on Sunday night.

Family members and local journalists allege that the constable Venkata Subbaiah and his brother Nani killed Kesav who had reportedly exposed the corruption within the local police department. The SP of Andhra Pradesh, Sudheer Kumar Reddy had suspended the constable Subbaiah in this connection.

The DGP said he has ordered Kurnool SP to take appropriate action against the suspended constable and others involved in the murder. He has ordered to arrest all the accused in the case and stringent action to be taken immediately in the case. A search for the absconding accused is underway, the police officer said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021