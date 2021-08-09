London's Tower Bridge gets stuck in open position, disrupting traffic
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-08-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 20:33 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's famous Tower Bridge has become stuck in its open position due to a technical fault, leading to tail-backs of road traffic on both sides of the River Thames.
The bridge, which allows boats to pass underneath by raising the road which crosses it, got stuck shortly before 2:45pm (1345 GMT), a spokeswoman for the City of London police force said.
Advertisement
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- William Schomberg
- London
- Thames
Advertisement