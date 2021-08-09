BJP workers, farmers stage protest in front of sugar factory in Latur

Local BJP workers and farmers on Monday staged an agitation in Latur district of Maharashtra to demand fair and remunerative price (FRP) for sugarcane.

The agitation was held in front of Manjara sugar factory in Latur district.

''Farmers are demanding price of sugarcane as per government rule. They must get adequate compensation for their hard work and sugarcane rate as per FRP mechanism. Henceforth, we will not tolerate injustice to farmers,'' Latur district BJP chief and MLC Ramesh Karad said at the protest site.

During the agitation, protesters raised slogans against the authorities of Manjara sugar factory.

