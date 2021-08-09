Left Menu

13 illegal jeans dyeing units sealed in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 21:27 IST
13 illegal jeans dyeing units sealed in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Thirteen illegal jeans dyeing units were sealed in Old Garhi Mendu village in northeast Delhi during a joint drive, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee said on Monday.

Officials of DPCC, EDMC, BSES and Revenue Department conducted a joint inspection on Friday on receiving a complaint that a large number of illegal jeans dyeing units are functional in Old Garhi Mendu village, the pollution control body said in a statement.

During the inspection, 13 illegal jeans dyeing units were found operating in the area. These were sealed on the spot and power supply of each unit was also disconnected, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021