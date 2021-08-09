Left Menu

Gujarat's petrol pump owner gives free fuel to all 'Neerajs', to celebrate India's Olympic gold

For people named Neeraj in Gujarat's Bharuch, there was a bonanza waiting for them at a local petrol pump whose owner had announced free fuel worth Rs 501 for them to celebrate javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's gold medal win at the just- concluded Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | Bharuch (Gujarat ) | Updated: 09-08-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 22:01 IST
Gujarat's petrol pump owner gives free fuel to all 'Neerajs', to celebrate India's Olympic gold
A beneficiary availing the free petrol scheme (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

For people named Neeraj in Gujarat's Bharuch, there was a bonanza waiting for them at a local petrol pump whose owner had announced free fuel worth Rs 501 for them to celebrate javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's gold medal win at the just- concluded Tokyo Olympics. Ayub Pathan, owner of the SP Petroleum in Netrang town told ANI that free petrol worth Rs 501 would be given to all "Neerajs" who can claim the fuel after presenting a valid identification ID.

The offer, however, was valid only till Monday evening. Pathan said through this gesture, he wanted to celebrate the feat of the athlete who brought laurels to India.

"To pay tribute to Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal for India at Tokyo Games, we had launched a scheme for those named Neeraj. Petrol is being given for free worth Rs 501 when people bring an ID proof with them. It is a very proud moment for us, when he won the medal. We started this two-day scheme on Sunday," Pathan said. So far, 30 people have availed the scheme, the petrol pump owner said.

"First I thought it was a hoax call, but found on reaching the pump that it was indeed true," said a beneficiary of the scheme. The gold won by Neeraj Chopra on Saturday enabled India to register its first-ever gold in track and field at the Olympic Games.

India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with a total of seven medals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021