Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee demands law for tribal land protection

On the occasion of International Day of Indigenous Peoples, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the country should bring law to protect the land rights of the tribal population.

ANI | Jhargram (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-08-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 22:07 IST
Mamata Banerjee demands law for tribal land protection
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Jhargram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of International Day of Indigenous Peoples, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the country should bring law to protect the land rights of the tribal population. The chief minister attended the event at Jhargram to celebrate the International Day of Indigenous Peoples. Banerjee honoured prominent personalities from the tribal community.

This was Banerjee's first visit to Jangalmahal after becoming the Chief Minister for the third time. Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, "Today is World Tribal Day. Today the Quit India movement was also started. The contribution of Adivasi brothers and sisters in India's struggle for independence cannot be forgotten. I bow to them."

Banerjee called for the protection of the rights of tribals across the country. "Adivasi lands cannot be transferred. Our government has introduced a law on that. The entire country should bring this law to protect the rights of the tribal people. We have constituted a separate department for tribal welfare," she stated.

"We have been celebrating Adivasi Diwas for the last 3 years. We made Jhargram a new district in 2017. A super specialty hospital, a University, four colleges, and a sports complex have been made. We respect tribal languages. West Bengal is the only state where students can study Santhali," she added. Mamata Banerjee also shook her feet with the tribal dancers wearing their traditional attire. She also played dhamsa, a Tribal drum and Jhumur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021