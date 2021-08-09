Left Menu

NHRC to hold meeting tomorrow to discuss status of 'Right to Food and Nutrition'

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will organise a meeting to discuss the status of 'Right to Food and Nutrition' in the country on August 10.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 23:16 IST
NHRC to hold meeting tomorrow to discuss status of 'Right to Food and Nutrition'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will organise a meeting to discuss the status of 'Right to Food and Nutrition' in the country on August 10. The meeting will be chaired by Rajiv Jain, a member of NHRC.

As per an official statement from NHRC, the aim of the meeting is to discuss the status of nutrition of pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children, "One Nation One Ration Card Scheme's" implementation, challenges and way forward in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The core group members of the Commission on the subject, related stakeholders, and senior officers of the Commission will participate in the meeting tomorrow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021