Left Menu

Kolkata's New Town Authority establishes working pods for work-from-home

In a unique initiative, the New Town Authority in Kolkata has established "working pods" to offer an alternative for work-from-home conditions.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-08-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 23:23 IST
Kolkata's New Town Authority establishes working pods for work-from-home
Debasis Sen, West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a unique initiative, the New Town Authority in Kolkata has established "working pods" to offer an alternative for work-from-home conditions. The air-conditioned rooms will have uninterrupted electricity and high-speed WiFi internet service. Each work pod has a seating capacity of 20 people. Initially, it was planned to keep this work pod open from 10 am to 8 pm. These working pods will be available from August 13, 2021.

"Work from home is now the new normal. However, many homes are not suitable for this. The Work Pod allows a refreshing walking distance alternative in residential areas. They offer a peaceful ambiance for work. We hope this will help a lot of people. There is also coffee and food available for which you can pay separately," said Debasis Sen, West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary. Initially, one will get space on a first-come, first-serve basis. Later, online booking will open up. The charges for working pods will be Rs 30 for 90 minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021