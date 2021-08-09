Kolkata's New Town Authority establishes working pods for work-from-home

In a unique initiative, the New Town Authority in Kolkata has established "working pods" to offer an alternative for work-from-home conditions. The air-conditioned rooms will have uninterrupted electricity and high-speed WiFi internet service. Each work pod has a seating capacity of 20 people. Initially, it was planned to keep this work pod open from 10 am to 8 pm. These working pods will be available from August 13, 2021.

"Work from home is now the new normal. However, many homes are not suitable for this. The Work Pod allows a refreshing walking distance alternative in residential areas. They offer a peaceful ambiance for work. We hope this will help a lot of people. There is also coffee and food available for which you can pay separately," said Debasis Sen, West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary. Initially, one will get space on a first-come, first-serve basis. Later, online booking will open up. The charges for working pods will be Rs 30 for 90 minutes. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)