U.S. infrastructure bill's cryptocurrency amendment to provide clarity on taxes -Yellen
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-08-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 23:25 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said a cryptocurrency-related amendment in the Senate's pending infrastructure bill "will make meaningful progress on tax evasion."
The addition to the bipartisian legislation, expected to pass by early Tuesday morning will "provide clarity on important provisions ... that will make meaningful progress on tax evasion in the cryptocurrency market," she said in a statement released by the Treasury Department.
