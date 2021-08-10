UPDATE 1-Brazil's Bolsonaro to propose constitutional amendment for govt's legal debts
The value of average stipends to be paid to eligible Brazilians will be increased by 50% under the new structure, respecting the government's spending ceiling, Roma said. The new social program will be launched in November, according to the official.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro delivered on Monday a proposal to restructure Brazil's welfare program and was expected to present a constitutional amendment to congress aimed at changing the way the government pays court-ordered debts.
Bolsonaro did not disclose details on how the proposal for payments of the government's legal debts could be changed. Last week, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said court-ordered judiciary payments in 2022 could total 90 billion reais ($17.09 billion), a figure that could hit next year's budget like a "meteor."
Regarding the government's proposed changes to its welfare program, to be called "Auxílio Brasil," Citizenship Minister João Roma said it would be extended to 16 million people from a current 14.6 million beneficiaries. The value of average stipends to be paid to eligible Brazilians will be increased by 50% under the new structure, respecting the government's spending ceiling, Roma said.
The new social program will be launched in November, according to the official. ($1 = 5.2671 reais)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guedes
- Brazilians
- congress
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Brazil
- Roma
ALSO READ
Former Maha Congress MLA Manikrao Jagtap dies
T'gana Congress seeks Centre to punish Dist Collectors for touching KCR's feet
Congress MP K C Venugopal gives notice in RS for discussion over 'Pegasus Project'
Duterte to deliver final speech to Congress amid crises
Delhi's autocracy decides CMs: Congress on resignation of Yediyurappa