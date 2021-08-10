UPDATE 1-Brazil's Bolsonaro to propose constitutional amendment for govt's legal debts

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro delivered on Monday a proposal to restructure Brazil's welfare program and was expected to present a constitutional amendment to congress aimed at changing the way the government pays court-ordered debts.

Bolsonaro did not disclose details on how the proposal for payments of the government's legal debts could be changed. Last week, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said court-ordered judiciary payments in 2022 could total 90 billion reais ($17.09 billion), a figure that could hit next year's budget like a "meteor."

Regarding the government's proposed changes to its welfare program, to be called "Auxílio Brasil," Citizenship Minister João Roma said it would be extended to 16 million people from a current 14.6 million beneficiaries. The value of average stipends to be paid to eligible Brazilians will be increased by 50% under the new structure, respecting the government's spending ceiling, Roma said.

The new social program will be launched in November, according to the official. ($1 = 5.2671 reais)

