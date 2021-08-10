Left Menu

Three Lebanese killed in incidents related to fuel shortages -army statement, source

Two others were killed in Tripoli, the statement said, in what a security source said was also a dispute over fuel. With Lebanon's political elite in deadlock over the formation of a new Cabinet, local media showed Lebanese staging small protests in different parts of the country, complaining of the shortages and government inaction.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 10-08-2021 03:00 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 03:00 IST
Three Lebanese killed in incidents related to fuel shortages -army statement, source
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Three Lebanese men died in altercations on Monday related to scarce fuel supplies, an army statement and security source said, as the country reels from a long-running economic crisis. Lebanon's currency has lost more than 90% of its value in less than two years, causing shortages of fuel, electricity and medicines.

The crisis deepened this week, with acute shortages of the fuel needed to run generators and lines returning to gasoline stations. One man was killed during an argument over a petrol fill-up in the Danniyeh region in northern Lebanon, the army statement said. Two others were killed in Tripoli, the statement said, in what a security source said was also a dispute over fuel.

With Lebanon's political elite in deadlock over the formation of a new Cabinet, local media showed Lebanese staging small protests in different parts of the country, complaining of the shortages and government inaction. Lebanon began subsidizing fuel as a result of the crisis, but had to increase prices recently. The central bank asked the government in June for permission to dip into its mandatory reserves in order to finance imports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft launching tomorrow

 United States
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge; Italian police bust fake health pass scheme on Telegram app and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021