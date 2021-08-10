Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple prepares for Hariyali Teej

Anticipating hundreds of devotees coming to pay obeisance at the famous Banke Bihari Temple on the occasion of Hariyali Teej on Wednesday, the Mathura administration has changed the timing of 'Darshan' and 'Arti' of the deity. As per the Civil Judge order, on the occasion of Hariyali Teej, the morning prayers in the temple will be allowed between 7:45 am to 3 pm while the evening prayers will be allowed from 4 pm till 11 pm.

Hariyali Teej is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha of Sawan month. On this occasion, the idol of the deity is placed on a Golden swing (Jhoola), once a year, and give "darshan" to the devotees. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, last year the devotees were not allowed to pay obeisance to the beloved Banke Bihari on Hariyali Teej.

Hariyali Teej is celebrated mostly in the states of northern India like Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh. Every state has its own way of marking this auspicious fiesta. (ANI)

