Ten-feet-long python rescued from river in Vadodara
A ten feet long python was rescued from a small river in Vadodara by Gujarat Forest Department officials on Tuesday.
A ten feet long python was rescued from a small river in Vadodara by Gujarat Forest Department officials on Tuesday. "The python had swallowed a monkey and later vomited it after the rescue. It is in a good condition now," said Shailesh Rawal, animal rescuer, Forest Department.
According to Rawal, the Forest Department will release the python in Jambughoda Wildlife Sanctuary once permission is obtained. The python was hauled out of the river by three rescuers who later put it into a cage till it is released by the Forest Department. (ANI)
