Ten-feet-long python rescued from river in Vadodara

A ten feet long python was rescued from a small river in Vadodara by Gujarat Forest Department officials on Tuesday.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 10-08-2021 08:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 08:40 IST
Python rescued by Forest department (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A ten feet long python was rescued from a small river in Vadodara by Gujarat Forest Department officials on Tuesday. "The python had swallowed a monkey and later vomited it after the rescue. It is in a good condition now," said Shailesh Rawal, animal rescuer, Forest Department.

According to Rawal, the Forest Department will release the python in Jambughoda Wildlife Sanctuary once permission is obtained. The python was hauled out of the river by three rescuers who later put it into a cage till it is released by the Forest Department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

