One CRPF jawan injured in J-K's Shopian terrorist attack
One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured after, terrorists on Tuesday attacked CRPF road opening party at Kralcheck Zainapora in Shopian.
ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-08-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 09:10 IST
Earlier on Monday, a BJP sarpanch along with his wife, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. The police also informed that the area has been cordoned off and a search is also underway. (ANI)
