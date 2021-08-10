Left Menu

Tallest tricolour of J-K unfurled at Gulmarg

A few days ahead of the 75th Independence day, the Army hoisted the tallest national flag in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-08-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 11:06 IST
Army paying tribute to tricolour (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A few days ahead of the 75th Independence day, the Army hoisted the tallest national flag in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The 100 metre high flag was hoisted at the famous tourist destination of the valley, Gulmarg.

"The 100 feet high Indian flag symbolises the beginning of a new era of peace and patriotism in Kashmir. The project has been jointly executed by the Indian army and Solar Industries Pvt Ltd. Foundation stone of the project was laid on February 7, 2021 and the flag dedicated to the nation on August 10, 2021," read a statement of Indian Army. After the flag hoisting ceremony, the army accorded honour to the flag by saluting it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

